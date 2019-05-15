Vt. correctional facilities keeping food out of landfills by composting

Correctional facilities are helping keep food out of landfills by composting.

According to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Vermont's correctional facilities compost almost 11,000 pounds of food scraps each week.

That means more than 572,000 pounds of food waste is being kept out of landfills every year.

At these facilities, inmates separate food scraps before sending them to compost facilities that feed the soil at farms and gardens throughout the state.