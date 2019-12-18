Vt. corrections commissioner resigns amid prison sex abuse investigation

Vermont Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette has resigned in the wake of reports of sexual abuse and drug use by some officials at the state's only prison for women.

There was no immediate explanation for the resignation from state officials Wednesday morning other than that Touchette requested to return to classified service in state government.

The news comes as Touchette and the administration face serious allegations of sexual abuse of women prisoners and drug use by corrections officials at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center in South Burlington.

Gov. Phil Scott last week appointed Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to launch an immediate investigation to get to the bottom of the allegations brought forward in a Seven Days investigation.

The situation was compounded over the weekend by two top prison officials at the Newport prison being put on administrative leave without explanation.

No criminal charges have been filed yet in the South Burlington prison case, though Vermont State Police have confirmed they're investigating one correctional officer, Daniel Zorzi.

In a memo to staff Wednesday, Smith confirmed Touchette's resignation, saying he "requested to return to classified service in state government." He said that in order to address the allegations at the South Burlington prison, Deputy Commissioner Judy Henkin will oversee both the day-to-day operations at the prison and will also serve as acting commissioner. Smith also said he is recommending to the governor an independent, external investigation of the prison abuse allegations that he wants wrapped up in the next four months.

In his nearly 30-year career, Touchette has held numerous positions at corrections. Smith said he appreciated his service. "I want to express my gratitude for his years of service, continued service and commitment to the Department of Corrections. Many people have expressed their admiration for Mike, and their appreciation for the work he has undertaken to make the Department better and more successful," Smith said.