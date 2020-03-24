Vt. death toll hits 7; National Guard sets up overflow sites

The Vermont National Guard is helping to set up three overflow medical facilities as the state prepares for an increase in patients due to the new coronavirus.

The facilities will be at Gutterson Fieldhouse at the University of Vermont, the Barre Municipal Auditorium and Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center in St. Albans. The sites will be for the least sick who can be moved out of hospitals safely. Vermont has reported at least 95 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

Gov. Phil Scott has said Vermonters should prepare for more restrictions to help stem the pandemic.

