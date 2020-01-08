Vt. deer harvest 4th highest in two decades

Vermont deer hunters had a successful season with the fourth-highest harvest in the last two decades.

Fish and Wildlife officials say hunters took a total of 16,479 deer during archery, youth, rifle and muzzleloader seasons.

“The legal buck harvest of 9,982 was similar to the previous three-year average of 9,833, and it was the third-highest buck harvest since 2002,” Fish and Wildlife's Nick Fortin said in a statement. “A strong buck harvest following the relatively severe winter of 2019 clearly demonstrates the value of keeping the deer population in balance with its habitat.”

The initial harvest numbers come as the department prepares to roll out major deer management changes for the 2020 season including a one buck limit, changes to spikehorn rules, and changes to archery and muzzleloader seasons.

With ongoing concerns about fewer hunters and more posted land, officials say the changes are designed to better control the growing deer population, especially in suburban areas.