Vt. dentist collecting protective equipment for health care providers

A dentist in Rutland is collecting personal protective equipment to help health care providers.

Many health care providers who work in long-term care facilities are reusing masks, goggles, gloves, disposable gowns and face shields. These are required to protect them from aerosols, blood and other bodily fluids.

Over the weekend, dentists were ordered to suspend all elective procedures other than emergency care of their patients.

Our Olivia Lyons spoke with Dr. Judith Fisch, the dentist in charge of this collection. Fisch said it's more important to assist those still providing care than to keep a large supply of personal protective equipment in offices not being used as frequently.

"We're certainly not asking dental offices to deplete their supply by any means, but whatever they might have that they can afford to donate, we would collect that and then determine what these long-term care facilities and possibly as well as for backup supply for the hospital, what they need and then dispense that," Fisch said.

Fisch says she hopes to see this extend past the dental community to anyone who uses N95 masks and emphasizes it is up to each practice's discretion to decide how much they can donate.

The collection will continue through Wednesday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Heaton and Fisch Dental Associates in Rutland.