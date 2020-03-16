Vt. dentists being asked to postpone routine checkups

Vermont dentists are being asked to only see patients who need emergency care.

WCAX has learned that the Vermont Dental Society is asking all practices for the next 14 days to put off non-urgent care. They are to reevaluate in two weeks whether to continue suspending non-essential procedures.

And the Vermont Health Department is applauding the move. The state's oral health director tells WCAX if it's not an emergency -- don't go. And in the meantime, be vigilant about brushing and flossing.

The state also says the CDC is working on guidance right now for dental care clinicians but it's not ready yet.