Vt. ed officials urge schools to focus on remote learning, not remedial plans

Vermont's Education Secretary is weighing in on how to hold students accountable while they learn from home.

Secretary Dan French says the state is not requiring districts to focus on remedial plans for the future. Instead, the state wants schools to place more emphasis on creating plans to best suit their students for the rest of the school year.

While Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union this week said they are already planning for remedial classes in August for students who fall behind during remote learning, French says that is not a current priority.

"That's something they started on their own. Although I do expect the issue around summer learning to be forefront in our deliberations in the coming weeks, this issue of compensatory learning or figuring our what students have missed will be an important consideration," French said.

For now, school districts are on their own to evaluate what students did not grasp this spring.

