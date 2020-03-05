Vt. education officials developing coronavirus action plan

Vermont education officials say that while they have no immediate plans to close schools, they are taking steps to prepare in the event the coronavirus spreads.

"I'm not personally too concerned about this. I don't get terribly concerned about the flu either, said Kiley Wick, who was picking up her second-grader from Champlain Elementary Thursday afternoon. She says she has no worries about sending her daughter back to school. "Sicknesses are going to happen, so I just hope my kids are washing their hands as much as they say they are!"

Her school district, like others, has been sending parents regular emails about the coronavirus. Even though the health department says infection rates for children are very low and there are no cases in Vermont yet, Burlington Superintendent Yaw Obeng says they're already taking steps to prepare. "We're not waiting, because our parents and students want information right away," he said.

Obeng says they've already established a school health team, directed facilities to clean commonly-touched areas more often, and started to talk about changes to curriculum and programming If the virus comes on campus. He comes prepared with experience from previous districts he worked at when SARS and H1N1 were issues. But even when he had to close school there to protect students, learning continued from home.

"I think the electronic base is great because there's no human contact. You can go online and pick up information and resources. But also pre-planning. We were able to create packages prior to a mass exodus, so people could pick up the packages ahead of time in the event that they had to be out for an extended period of time personally or as a collective," Obeng said. But as far as closing campus goes, they'll wait for the state's guidance.

"We do not believe school closures are necessary at this time," said Vt. Education Secretary Dan French. He says while school closures can slow a virus' spread, they will only be used in severe outbreaks. He says they'll be releasing guidance about when and how to close schools within the coming week. "Hopefully it'll be based on a better understanding of the virus and it's contagion patterns in Vermont."

Back at Champlain Elementary, parent Tricia Guyette told us she is glad the schools are taking precautions already. Because if her kids get sick she has to stay home from work. "They've been doing pretty well with letting people know. I mean, when they were sick before vacation, they got sent home, so they're not taking any chances. If someone's a little too sick, they're pretty quick with sending them home," she said.

The education agency also said their guidance will address school calendar requirements, meals programs and more. And all the superintendents we spoke with say families who have traveled abroad over spring break have been proactive in informing the school and monitoring kids for symptoms.

