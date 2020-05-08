Vt. education officials expected to provide guidance on graduations

Vermont education officials are expected to provide further guidance Friday on high school graduations.

Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m. Watch live on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

With the number of new COVID-19 infections in Vermont continuing to drop, and stay-at-home restrictions easing, many schools are looking for direction on whether to hold graudation ceremonies next month and what form they should take. Scott on Wednesday said education officials will provide guidance. School's switched to remote learning back in March and in-person classes won't resume until the next academic year.

Scott on Friday or Monday is also expected to announce guidance when it comes to summer camps and child care.

Vermont's emergency and stay-at-home orders are set to expire next Friday. It's not clear whether those will be extended.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 916 coronavirus cases in the state and 53 deaths.

Comcast is expanding broadband access to seven Vermont communities. Scott Friday announced that the company will begin a network expansion project this year to extend broadband service to more than 430 addresses in Arlington, Berlin, Derby, Newport Town, Salisbury, Sheldon and Winhall.