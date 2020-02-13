Field guide provides understanding of Vermont's wild side

A popular Vermont field guide has been revised and expanded.

"Wetland, Woodland, Wildland: A guide to the natural communities of Vermont" has a new edition that came out this past fall. It explores how natural communities -- or plants and animals living in their habitats -- help conservation and understanding of Vermont's wild areas.

Galen Ettlin spoke with the guide's authors, Liz Thompson from the Vermont Land Trust, and Bob Zaino and Eric Sorenson from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

