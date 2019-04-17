Vt. flood damage tops $2M, FEMA assessment underway

Flood damage this week in Vermont caused more than $2 million in damages to public infrastructure.

That prompted Vermont Emergency Management officials to request a Preliminary Damage Assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That will determine if the state can get a federal major disaster declaration for Monday's flooding.

The request seeks assessments in Bennington, Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Rutland, Washington and Windsor Counties. The state must show at least $1 million in response and public infrastructure recovery costs. Individual counties need to show public infrastructure damages and recovery costs of $3.78 per capita.

Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann says hillside towns got a lot of damage. "A lot of back road damage, a lot of public infrastructure damage, washouts, culverts blown out and homes that were put in danger of flooding," she said.

Bornemann says state officials are bracing for more rain this weekend which could bring additional flooding.

