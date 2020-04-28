Vt. game wardens advise bird owners to guard against predators

Vermonters with chickens and other birds on their property are being advised to take precautions against predators.

The Rutland Herald reports that there have been complaints across the state of bears, foxes, raccoons, fisher cats, skunks and bobcats eating birds and bird feed.

The state recommends chicken owners invest in electrified wire or netting for fencing and wire or plastic netting to cover pens.

It also suggests keeping feed secure and feeding animals only what they can eat at one time.

