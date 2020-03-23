Vt. grocers plead with shoppers to stop hoarding

A plea from Vermont grocery stores on Monday: stop hoarding.

Supermarkets have been packed over the past 10 days with people stocking up on essentials in the face of uncertainty over the coronavirus.

But grocers say many people are buying too much. They say think about having enough on hand for two weeks, not two months.

"If we continue to buy more food and toilet paper and supplies than is necessary, that limits the ability of our neighbors to remain safe and healthy, as well," said Erin Sigrist of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association.

The grocers are also asking the public to respect designated hours for older shoppers and people with compromised immune systems. Click here for a link to a full list of Vermont retailers offering special shopping hours.