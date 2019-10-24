Vt. group aims to reduce carbon in atmosphere

A local group wants to reduce carbon in the atmosphere and reverse climate change in Vermont.

350Vermont launched its "Put Carbon in the Ground" campaign.

The idea is to better harness plants that suck carbon from the air and put it into the soil through roots.

The group's goal is to transition to climate-friendly agricultural and land management practices.

Field organizer Jaiel Pulskamp says the mission is to educate people about practical solutions to stop climate change.

"Essentially what we're doing is working in communities to help them implement some of these practices to build soil health and there's a lot of different strategies around ways that they can plug in," Pulskamp said.

