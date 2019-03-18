Vt. group hopes to restructure legislative charter change process

Legislation in Montpelier could change the way local laws and regulations are enacted. The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants to make it easier for municipal governments to pass local laws that require a charter change.

Vermont's Constitution requires state approval before cities and towns can pass local laws that aren't already granted in state law. The proposed bill would create a new commission to help speed up that process, and help state lawmakers make decisions.

"Towns can only do those things that the Legislature specifically gives them permission to do," said Karen Horn with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

She says her group wants to create the Municipal Self-Governance Commission. Under a pilot program, 10 towns would take requested charter changes to the new commission. That commission would make a recommendation to the Legislature about whether the towns should get their wish.

The plan makes sense to Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser.

"Our municipalities manage many millions of dollars every year and they handle many different, complex issues, yet under our state governance we're not able to make certain decisions to help ourselves," he said.

Towns are starting to seek local bans on plastic bags, and some want to expand voting rights to new groups.

"We don't see that as a danger, we see that as tailoring policy to the needs of the different communities," Horn said.

Critics like Chris D'Elia of the Vermont Bankers Association are concerned cities and towns will create a patchwork of regulations and laws.

"We understand a community that has to go to the Legislature to get a stop sign approval -- that doesn't really make any sense," D'Elia said.

But he says the proposal being considered is far too broad.

"Let's take a baby step because this is a fairly significant departure from what has occurred in the past," D'Elia said.

Meanwhile, Horn says the commission will help play a role in ensuring some uniformity.

"If they had 10 towns coming in and saying we want a different minimum wage in our community, that they would review those proposals and say, 'Well, that's not appropriate' or 'That's not gonna work,'" she said.

The bill says any charter change requests must comply with state and federal law. And Fraser says there's already a patchwork system for some regulations.

"Zoning is different in every community, building codes. You can be a local builder and you've gotta build one way in Middlesex and a different way in Barre and a different way in Montpelier. That's knowing your market," Fraser said.

The legislation also prevents cities and towns from passing local laws related to firearms, cannabis and alcohol and crimes and criminal procedure. Those issues would remain fully under state control.