Vt. gym opens outdoor tennis courts with new safety guidelines

Some outdoor recreation activities have re-opened as warmer weather finally returns to our region. Governor Phil Scott has given the go ahead, as long as strict safety measures are in place.

The outdoor tennis courts at The Edge in South Burlington opened on Saturday for the first time this season. Michael Feitelberg, President of The Edge, says everything else will remain closed for the time being.

"We've been planning for the last several weeks on how to safely open the club," he said, "prepare the club, train our staff, and this seemed like a great opportunity to start that process. Currently the only thing we have available is our outdoor tennis for in-person activity, the only thing people would be going in for, we do have a bathroom that is available for players and we do have a contact-less check-in that people can come in and use as well."

Contact-less check-in also includes a temperature screening to ensure members are healthy, and the bathroom has been modified to allow for zero contact when in use. Members are glad to at least use some parts of the facility.

"We're glad to be here, it's muggy, it's not too sunny, the courts are in absolutely perfect condition," said Joanna Beall, a long-time member at The Edge, "so I think we feel blessed to be on the tennis court."

"I think that they're following the required standards," said Frank Costantino, another long-time member at The Edge, "testing our temperatures and answering the required health questions."

Feitelberg says they are eager to open more parts of the facility when they are able to do so; but for now, they're just happy to be able to offer something for their members.

"Like everyone we're waiting for more directives from the Governor's office to see what we can open next," said Feitelberg, "but we continue to prepare the clubs and prepare our staff and when the times right we'll certainly be ready."

