Vt. health chief urges swimming, boating safety after drownings

Vermont’s Health commissioner is urging people to practice swimming and boating safety this summer following a number of recent drownings.

Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday to always wear a life jacket on a boat, including a kayak or rowboat; be aware of local weather patterns; swim with a buddy or group; and not use alcohol while swimming or boating.

He says children need constant supervision while swimming or boating, and he urged adults and babysitters to put down their cellphones or other distractions while watching them.

