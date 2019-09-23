Vt. health commissioner: 'Miraculous' no measles cases reported

With a record number of measles cases popping up across the U.S., Vermont health officials said it was only a matter of time before it made its way here, but so far no cases have been reported.

More than 1,200 cases were reported in 31 states since January, the most since 1992. The epidemic centered around New York, but Massachusetts and New Hampshire also had reported cases.

Although none have been reported in the Green Mountains, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says he isn't relaxing just yet.

"I'm still nervous because of the national scene. New York state still has a huge number of cases, fortunately not in the area of Lake Champlain, but further down. And Quebec has had several big, big notoriety cases that, you know, people coming back had to sort of be thoughtful about -- 'Did I come into contact with someone who may have had the measles?'" Levine said.

He says it's close to miraculous that we haven't yet seen a case and they're working hard to keep it that way.