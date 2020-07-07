Vt. health commissioner says nursing home protocols working

A patient at a skilled nursing home in Burlington just tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive case is at Elderwood in the city's New North End.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says this is a success story when it comes to controlling the spread of the virus. The state put strict protocols in place after two other deadly outbreaks at nursing homes. Levine says this person was a new admission, so they were already in quarantine as part of the new rules, and the measure likely stopped it from spreading to other patients.