Vt. health official opposes decriminalizing popular opioid treatment

Vermont's top health official is pushing back on efforts to decriminalize possession of buprenorphine without a prescription.

Health Commissioner Doctor Mark Levine says he'd support the use of the popular opioid treatment drug elsewhere but not in Vermont.

"We are the only state that I am aware of where there is no waiting list to get medicated assisted treatment and so we wanted to look at that kind of experience and say why should we risk destabilizing multiple individuals when we can get them into care as rapidly as possible," he said.

