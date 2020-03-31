Vt. health officials call on medical workers to volunteer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) A plea from the Vermont Health Department to medical professionals: please join the Medical Reserve Corps.
Corps units are community-based volunteers who use their skills to help back up local emergency and public health resources.
The state is looking for health and mental health clinicians, health care administrators, data entry specialists, language translators and people who work with displaced individuals like the homeless.
Click here to learn more about the Medical Reserve Corps or to sign up