Vt. health officials concerned about accuracy of antibody tests

Many of you have been asking us when you can get an antibody test to see if you may have been infected with the coronavirus.

On Monday, Vermont's top health officials reiterated they are concerned about the accuracy of the tests.

This, after a New York Times report this weekend found researchers who were validating many of the serology tests found the results sometimes weren't correct.

Monday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said they're not recommending it yet, at least in its current state.

"I expect that will change rather quickly and we will have some truly excellent and validated tests that we will rely on," Levine said. "We'll still have to deal with the question of what the results mean. If you have antibodies, are you immune? Do you actually not get infected again with COVID?"

Levine says that's not the experience with coronavirus in general, but it's still too early to know for sure with this particular one.

As for how the state will roll out antibody testing, it will be another two-and-a-half weeks or so before we get our next update from the state's working group on that. We expect to know more after May 13.