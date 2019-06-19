Vt. health officials conduct bioterror drill at VTC

Vermont health officials are better prepared for an anthrax bioterror event following an emergency response drill at Vermont Technical College Wednesday.

The college is in one of 12 health department districts around the state in the event of a big emergency. Vermont Health Department employees set up a center on campus, handing out fake medication for the emergency drill.

"It keeps things fresh in our minds. It allows us to become familiar with the setup, with the paperwork process, to make sure that we are handling everything in an efficient and timely manner. I think for the public it is good for them to know that the Health Department has plans for an emergency like that and that we are looking out for their safety," said the department's Heather Rigney.

The health department is required to test its emergency response each year. A similar event happened Wednesday in Rutland.