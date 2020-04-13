Vt. health officials remind people to wear face-coverings

The Vermont Health Department is reminding all shoppers and store employees to wear masks.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said over the weekend he went to a big box store and a supermarket and noticed some staffers and customers still weren't wearing the cloth facial coverings recommended by the CDC and health department.

Monday, he reminded people that those coverings help prevent you from inadvertently spreading the virus to others if you have it and don't have symptoms.

He said not wearing one can put others at risk.

"I strongly urge the use of facial coverings. Both by those who are frequenting these essential stores where we must go because we need to survive with food and drink while we're in this mitigation period, and those who manage, supervise or are those employees. All should be wearing facial coverings," Levine said.

But some supermarkets say they're having trouble getting masks for their workers.

Last week, Price Chopper sent letters to the governors of six states including Vermont, New York and New Hampshire asking for help securing masks for its 20,000 workers.

The grocery chain said it's seeing its shipments of masks get diverted elsewhere. They want states to step up to make the supply chain more reliable.