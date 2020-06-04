Vt. health officials report spike in new COVID cases

After nearly a month and-a-half of seeing relatively few new COVID-19 cases, Vermont health officials are dealing with their first major outbreak since the height of the pandemic in April.

The Health Department Thursday reported 36 new cases of the virus as of Wednesday. That's a significant jump after seeing weeks of numbers in the low single digits.

At least 20 of the new cases are likely tied to a cluster of cases in Winooski, according the Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. At Wednesday's media briefing, Levine reported that they have tested over 200 people at a new pop-up site that opened Monday at the O'Brien Community Center and will remain open the rest of the week.

Gov. Phil Scott said he was not surprised by the cluster of new cases and that administration officials have been warning for weeks that the virus will likely be with us for a while, regardless of other positive statewide trends.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 1,026 coronavirus cases in the state and 55 deaths. A total of 37,834 tests have been conducted, 46 people are being monitored, 907 have completed monitoring and 881 have recovered. There have been no new reported hospitalizations.

