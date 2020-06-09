Vt. health officials reports 9 new virus cases, 7 in Chittenden County

The Vermont Health Department is reporting nine new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 across the state, including seven in Chittenden County.

There was no immediate word whether the Chittenden County cases reported Tuesday are linked to a recent spike of cases that began in Winooski. On Monday, state health officials said the spike that began in Winooski late last month has spread to Burlington and five other communities.

State health officials say they believe the spike is within one social network of families and they believe aggressive testing will contain the outbreak.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

