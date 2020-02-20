Vt. health officials say 79% of schools reporting elevated lead levels

Vermont health officials say most schools tested so far under a new state law are finding at least one drinking water tap with elevated lead levels, results that are in line with expectations.

The Department of Health says 168 schools received water test results since the law went into effect eight months ago and that 79-percent have at least one tap with lead levels at-or-above the level set by state law.

If schools have that, they're required to immediately stop using the fixture and either replace it or permanently disable it.

The state's 440 public and independent schools and 1,200 child care programs must test all taps used for drinking water and cooking by the end of this year.

Click here to see the lead testing results at your child's school or day care.

