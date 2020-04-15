Vt. health officials say it's too early to test for immunity

One strategy in the future to battle the coronavirus will be to test to see who is already immune to it.

We showed you how Copley Hospital is doing antibody testing on its employees to see how well these serology tests worked.

Wednesday, Vermont's health commissioner said he's fine with Copley's efforts. And he indicated the hospital was finding some uncertainty in their results. Dr. Mark Levine said that's helpful information to know going forward.

But he said they are still focused on identifying current cases of COVID-19.

"I don't feel pressured right now because I don't feel this is the moment in time where we would deploy this test anyway," Levine said. "But there is going to be a time in the very short-term future I believe where it is going to be helpful to know the immune status of the population."

Levine says we need to know how accurate-- or not-- serology testing is before we move forward with it.

The health department's working group is expected to give its recommendations to the governor later this week, so we will likely learn more about our strategy on Friday.