Vt. health officials warn against untested treatments for COVID-19

Vermont health officials are warning against using unapproved drugs to treat the coronavirus.

The warning comes as reports appear online of certain drugs being potentially used to prevent or treat the virus.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Drug Administration has not approved any drugs specifically for COVID-19.

Anti-malarial drugs have been widely discussed as potential treatments but the CDC says there's no evidence to prove their effectiveness. In fact, you could get very sick or die from inappropriately taking some of those drugs.