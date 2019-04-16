Vt. health officials warn alcohol varies widely in craft beer

The Vermont Department of Health wants you to learn your A-B-Vs.

With the variety and strength of craft beer in our region, they're reminding you that you could be drinking more alcohol than you intended.

A standard 12-ounce serving of beer is 5% alcohol by volume.

However, if you're drinking a stronger beer, say 7%, the recommended serving size goes down to 9 ounces.

And if your beer is 9% alcohol by volume, the serving size is even smaller: just 7 ounces.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine says that while bars and breweries may adjust serving sizes based on alcohol potency, it's important to be mindful of how much you're drinking at home or in other settings.