A sixth person has died in connection to vaping and lung disease. This most recent death was in Kansas.

Meanwhile, Vermont health officials are seeing a rise of youth e-cigarette use locally.

But across the country, there are at least 450 cases of severe lung disease possibly linked to vaping. Some of the cases are under investigation.

State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso spoke with our Galen Ettlin about what we're seeing in Vermont. Watch the video for the full interview.