Vt. high school chamber singers connect virtually through song

While online learning for schools is an important factor in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it's taking an emotional toll on the connection between some students and teachers.

The Mountain Anthony Union High School chamber class is using their virtual time together as an escape from the outside world, and as a means of healing through song.

"I miss seeing them, and hearing their amazing voices, so this has been a really good way to connect,"" said MAUHS Choral teacher Lynn Sweet.

Sweet had her students individually record, and send their audio and video singing Vermont's state song, "These Green Mountains'. Sweet, and her husband worked to match the audio and video up, and upload the final product to Youtube. The video has over 5,000 views as of Saturday evening.

"It's a lot more work than people realize, but I will say it's well worth it," Sweet said.

The Mount Anthony Union High School Chamber Singers say it's been tough not seeing each other, and singing with each other, but they also missed their connection with their teacher.

Sweet says she feels the same, but is thankful to see her students virtually, and her their them singing, even if it's online.

"It's what we can do right now, it does not replace singing together it can never replace singing together choral music and all music is a community thing and we need to get back there as soon as possible, until then we'll do these things we'll try to figure out ways to connect and be together when we can't be in person," she said.