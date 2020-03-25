Vt. homeless shelter relocates guests during coronavirus pandemic

Vermont's homeless shelters are trying to balance taking care of those who need help and keeping them apart and, in Burlington, one shelter is relocating guests.

Guests from the BTV Low Barrier Shelter are being moved into campers at the North Beach Campground to help maintain social distancing guidelines.

ANew place spokesperson says there are 27 campers. They will still be fed and have other services, but will be "in a safer environment for the guests, staff, and volunteers."

