Vt. homeless shelters receive grant to offset COVID-19 costs

Vermont non-profits helping to battle homelessness across the state are receiving grants to help in the COVID-19 response.

20 shelters, homeless service providers, and community action agencies will each get $4,900 from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The organization awarded $100,000 in total. ANEW Place in Burlington says the money is much needed

"Somebody might wonder how does a forty-nine hundred dollar grant help, well that's forty-nine hundred more dollars we don't have to be concerned about going into the summer and it allows us to focus on what we do best," said Kevin Pounds of ANEW Place.

The grant is made possible by donations from the JPB and Robert Wood Johnson Foundations.

