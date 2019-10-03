Vt. hunters asked to help state with ruffed grouse research

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking hunters for help tracking grouse.

Wildlife officials want to get a better handle on the ruffed grouse population because biologists are concerned its numbers in the Northeast have declined over the past 30 years.

Recently, the West Nile virus has been implicated as a significant contributor to declines in Pennsylvania.

Vermont is set to participate in a multistate research project to determine the impact of West Nile on ruffed grouse here.

Fish and Wildlife is asking hunters to collect blood and feather samples from the ruffed grouse they harvest.

You can get a kit with instruction and supplies by calling State Wildlife Biologist Chris Bernier at 802-289-0628

or by emailing him at chris.bernier@vermont.gov.