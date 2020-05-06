Vt. labor officials acknowledge dropped calls for unemployment claims

Vermont labor officials on Wednesday addressed concerns from some people who still can't get through to file their unemployment claims.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says some calls were dropped from the third-party call center and that is being addressed with the vendor.

Some 150 people are taking calls right now, and 200 will be answering the phones next week. That number could reach as high as 400 in the coming weeks.

Labor officials also say 10%-12% of filers are still waiting.

So far, the department has received about 100,000 initial claims.