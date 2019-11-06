Vt. labor officials unaware of GlobalFoundries layoffs

Layoffs at GlobalFoundries is the talk of the town in Essex Junction, but no one from the companies involved has confirmed how many jobs will be cut.

WCAX has received many reports saying the semiconductor manufacturing company laid off a large number of employees, but there has yet to be any confirmation. If true, this would be the latest loss for a plant that has seen thousands of jobs cut over the past 30 years.

"We hope for the best for these families," said Essex Junction Village Trustees President Andrew Brown.

He says he has had no formal notice of layoffs at the GlobalFoundries plant Tuesday, but he believes there are many local employers looking to hire people with the skills those at GlobalFoundries have.

"We have not been able to validate that any employees received notice, so we have not been able to confirm that," said Acting Vermont Labor Commissioner Andrew Harrington.

He says his department also has received no notice of layoffs. "It was reported that there were rumors of layoffs but to our knowledge we have not been able to acknowledge that layoffs have occurred yet. It's really based on when employees become impacted by this," Harrington

The state's WARN Act requires a notification to the state of layoffs involving 50 or move employees at least 45 days before an employees' last day of work, or pay. This means there is a possibility that employees were given a severance package that extends past 45 days.

Harrington says the state is prepared to help any displaced workers find jobs.

GlobalFoundries has not commented except to confirm the sale of it's Avera division, and that its employees became Marvell employees. Global has rarely released the number of employees they have on campus, but in June of 2018 Channel 3 News learned it was around 2,600. And we do know the company has a sign posted out front right now saying they are hiring.