Vt. lawmakers again reviewing homeless 'bill of rights' measure

Vermont legislators are reviewing a bill that would ensure rights for the homeless.

The Times Argus reports that the bill would seek to establish “a homeless bill of rights and prohibiting discrimination against people without homes.”

Rep. Tom Stevens, a Democrat, has twice submitted the bill since 2017 to the House General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee, without it being approved.

The aim of the bill is to ensure that no person would be subject to civil or criminal sanctions “for soliciting, sharing, accepting or offering food, water, money or other donations in public places.”

The committee was to hear testimony on the bill Thursday and Friday.

