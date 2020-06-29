Vt. lawmakers approve federal COVID-19 relief package spending

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is expected to weigh in Monday on a coronavirus relief package approved by lawmakers on Friday evening.

Scott will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in Montpelier.

Legislative leaders will hold their own virtual press briefing Monday morning on how they plan to spend the more than $576 million in federal stimulus money.

As of Sunday, Vermont health officials reported 1,202 coronavirus cases in the state and 56 deaths. A total of 63,865 tests have been conducted, 1,477 people are being monitored, 1,421 have completed monitoring and 946 have recovered.