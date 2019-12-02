Vt. lawmakers hold forums on curbing greenhouse gas emissions

A group of Vermont lawmakers with a green agenda doesn't believe the state is doing enough to reach its goals for curbing greenhouse emissions.

The group is the Climate Solutions Caucus and it is holding forums around the state to talk about initiatives they plan to push in the next legislative session.

One of those lawmakers is Sen. Chris Pearson, P-Chittenden County. He spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni about the group's concerns and goals. Watch the video for the full interview.

The next meeting is on Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Burlington Electric Department.