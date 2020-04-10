Vt. lawmakers hold phone town hall meeting

Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch held a telephone town hall on Thursday afternoon.

They were joined by Gov. Phil Scott, State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Patsy Kelso.

It ran about an hour and a half and they fielded questions from Vermonters ranging from education to health care.

"I think all of you know a few weeks ago Congress passed a two-trillion dollar emergency relief program, unprecedented in its size, to help workers, to help small business people, to help the elderly," Sanders said.

"It's a consequence of the social distancing is that it really turns the lights off on the economy and creates incredible disruption," Welch said.

Dr. Patsy Kelso says Vermont is in a position to test everyone in the state and data is showing that the spread of the disease is slowing.

"Right now we do have the capacity to test anyone who has symptoms," Dr. Kelso said. "If you start to have more serious symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away. Together, our efforts do have us headed in the right direction so let's keep it up."