Vt. lawmakers in Social Equity Caucus to push agenda

A new group of Vermont lawmakers are pushing their peers to take on bills that address racism, white supremacy and acknowledging the history of slavery.

Members of the Social Equity Caucus want to make Vermont more inclusive for the LGBTQ community, racial minorities, and people with disabilities. They want to pass requirements for more law enforcement training, and more data collection within the criminal justice system that they say will allow them to better understand patterns in arrests, sentencing and use of force probes. They're also calling for the creation of a committee to look into the history of slavery and issue reparations.

Rep. Brian Cina, D/P-Burlington, says these efforts can help heal society. "The first step is to recognize and be honest and talk about it. Then we can put that trauma in its place and we can move on. Until we as a society put slavery, as an institution, in its place, we will not be able to move on from the bondage we are in connected to that history," he said.

This all comes after a state board released a report describing racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

