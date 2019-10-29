Vt. lawmakers look at creating office leadership position

Vermont lawmakers are looking into changing how the Legislature oversees its five staff offices.

Last March, the National Conference of State Legislatures issued a report detailing what the Legislature could do to be more efficient.

Right now, there are five staff offices within the Legislature. The sergeant-at-arms, the capitol police, the joint fiscal office, legislative IT and the legislative council are all separate entities.

Lawmakers are looking into creating a new position that would act as an "executive director" for the five offices.

"Now we're getting to a place where we're trying to do even more and more and more with no additional resources and so it's time to look a little more closely on how we can create those efficiencies," said Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-Vt. House Speaker.

The full Legislature would have to approve any structural changes this coming session.