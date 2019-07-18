Vt. lawmakers look at eliminating life without parole

Members of Vermont's Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee are learning more about eliminating life without parole.

Thursday morning, a national expert shared information with legislators about how eliminating life without parole would work.

Committee Chair Sen. Dick Sears says a similar bill was introduced in the House this year, and he expects another to be introduced in the Senate next session.

While there are thousands facing the sentence across the country, according to the Department of Corrections there are 17 people in the state serving life without parole.

"It's one that you need to look at. Looking at some of the most heinous crimes in the state's history, people have gotten life without parole, so, you know, I wanted to get an understanding of it," said Sears, D-Bennington County.

No states in the U.S. have abolished life without parole, but experts say it has been proposed and more states are discussing the possibility.