Vt. lawmakers plan for possible abbreviated session

Vermont lawmakers are building a contingency plan should coronavirus make it to the Statehouse.

Officials on Tuesday said the focus right now is on prevention such as washing hands and preventing physical contact. But some organizations are already pulling back because of concerns surrounding the disease. The Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights has cancelled an event planned for Thursday.

Some rooms at the Statehouse are equipped with video and conferencing capabilities but the problem is that lawmakers can not vote on bills if they aren't physically at the Statehouse.

Vt. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, says the Statehouse is particularly vulnerable because lawmakers, lobbyists and activists from across the state spend hours on end in small committee rooms.

"The fact that people come from all over the state to come here and then go back to all corners of the state. If there's any infections possibility in any region of the state, that could find its way to the Statehouse very quickly, and then from here to other communities," Johnson said.

The speaker also says she wants committee chairs to expedite some of the Legislature's biggest bills so they don't drag on later into the spring.