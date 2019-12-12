Vt. lawmakers plans to push climate legislation

A group of lawmakers plans to push ahead with legislation in the next session to reduce the state’s carbon emissions.

Vermont Public Radio reported Wednesday that members of the Legislature’s Climate Solutions Caucus held public forums around the state in recent weeks to speak with residents about how they want to see climate change addressed at the Statehouse. Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas says the final priority for the group is making the state’s emissions reduction goals legally binding.

