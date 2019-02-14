Vt. lawmakers propose steeper fines for texting while driving

Texting while driving in Vermont could soon cost you a lot more.

Lawmakers have introduced a bill to significantly increase the fine for texting behind the wheel. Instead of a fine of up to $200 for a first offense, H.165 would make it a $500 fine.

Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, says too many people continue to text while driving and a stiffer penalty may help raise compliance. Shaw says young Vermonters have learned to wear seat belts and can also improve on distracted driving.

"In one of my other lives as a volunteer firefighter, we do go to car crashes and I have seen no decrease in distracted driving crashes," Shaw said. "We need to do something that gets people's attention that this is a serious problem and we need to address the problem and keep people attuned to what they're supposed to be doing when they're behind the wheel."

Vermont has banned the use of handheld devices while driving since October 2014.

CELLPHONE USE A GROWING SAFETY CONCERN FOR MANY DRIVERS

Cellphones have become an all-in-one device for many of us in the car. It's our radio, GPS and connection to the world around us. But it's also a growing safety concern for many drivers.

"I think driving is a huge responsibility and everybody should ante in with their full attention," driver Laura Fulwiler said.

"Sometimes I catch myself like off guard like I shouldn't be doing this, but sometimes it's just being connected or there's a conversation happening you don't really want to miss out," driver Camilla Winter said.

Cellphone use and driving-- many of us may have had a moment where we quickly glance at our phone to scroll through a playlist for the next song or answer a quick text.

"We live in a world of instant gratification that, I believe, everyone falls victim to," Vt. State Police Lt. Tara Thomas said.

Thomas says distracted driving has always been a major concern.

"You're not paying attention to the road, you're not paying attention to the cars in front, you're not paying attention to weather changing," she said.

State police data from 2018 shows close to 2,000 crashes due to distraction or inattention. Not all of those are related to electronic device use. That number is down from 2017 and 2016.

"I'm not sure there's been a change in behavior," Thomas said. "Sometimes their behavior is getting risky where they're actually looking down and if it's hidden, you know, now they've really taken their eyes off the road. So while they're trying to, I guess, sidestep the law, they're actually making the situation more dangerous."

Using hands-free technology in the car is one of the only legal ways to use your phone while driving. It can't be in your lap or in a cupholder, it needs to be mounted on the windshield or in some other way that doesn't violate the law.

"The hands-free law also applies if you're stopped in traffic," Thomas noted. "If you're at a red light, that is not the time to be checking your phone or text messages. That is a violation and could result in a fine."

"My mum always kind of like picks on us for it. Is it really worth it? Just checking a message," Winter said.

Many drivers like Winter want to keep in touch and stay connected. But other drivers like Fulwiler want to get home safely.

"I feel like when somebody else is talking they're not giving me 100 percent of their attention for me to be safe," Fulwiler said.

I mentioned crashes involving distracted drivers but police also keep track of cellphone violations. Last year, Vermont State Police issued nearly 3,500 tickets for using cellphones behind the wheel, that includes texting and talking. That's a drop from the last two years but about the same as 2015 when the hands-free law first went into effect.

CELLPHONE USE IN THE CAR THAT'S LEGAL

We all may be guilty of it. Glancing at your phone while driving. Whether it's sending a quick "on my way" text, scrolling for a better song or changing the route on our GPS. And it is all illegal in Vermont.

But there are some ways you can use your cellphone in the car without getting in trouble.

The first is to pull over and then make your call and read or send that text.

Windshield mounts are allowed as long as the phone is not obstructing your view.

If you use the phone while driving, you must hands-free technology like Bluetooth. As long as your phone is connected to your car via Bluetooth, you should be able to answer calls and complete a conversation, even if your phone is secured in a bag.

Vermont State Police suggest keeping your phone out of sight and out of mind to maintain focus on the road and others around you.