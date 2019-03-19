Vt. lawmakers push workforce growth incentives

Vermont employers say they're having trouble finding qualified workers. State lawmakers say they're listening and are considering economic and workforce development bills to help recruit workers and grow the economy.

"I think we're in a crisis," said Rep. Mike Marcotte, R-Coventry. With the state suffering from a shortage of workers, Marcotte and other House members want to boost apprenticeship and worker training programs, and they want small businesses to take advantage of them. "We know that the larger businesses in the state are able to use it, but the smaller businesses are having difficulty. So we created an incentive for small businesses."

To grow the workforce, the proposal is to recruit full-time military members from Fort Drum who are ready to leave the service. "Bring them into the state; Number 1, maybe we can get them into the Guard. Number 2, maybe we can get some of their skills deployed in the state," Marcotte said.

In the Senate the focus is on affordable housing and child care and making the Vermont Employment Growth Incentive attractive to smaller employers. "Our economic development incentive program will now have a priority on smaller businesses. Our housing will have a priority on some of our more rural, needy communities," said Sen. Michael Sirotkin, D-Chittenden County.

The Senate also wants to expand an incentive program that offers cash to workers who relocate to Vermont. "Last year's proposal was very small and dealt with people working remotely from their homes. Now we're talking about Vermont businesses," Sirotkin said.

The Senate wants $1.5 million annually for incentives -- up to $7,500 for workers who move here. Sen. Sirotkin says the idea helped shine a light on the state. "For marketing purposes, it was amazing how much free publicity we got about what Vermont is and how it should be attractive as a place to live," he said.

Vermont Commerce Secretary Michael Schirling says more workers means a broader tax base. "For every new worker we bring in and every new Vermonter that's paying in to the system, that will decrease the amount that existing Vermonters have to pay," he said.

The Scott administration says the collection of ideas in the legislature are essential for growing the economy. "If we over-focus on any one thing we won't be successful, because there isn't one answer. It's a blended set of answers," Schirling said.

Growing the economy and workforce has been the centerpiece of Governor Scott's agenda. Lawmakers seem to be on the same page this year.

Administration officials say almost 50 people have moved to Vermont through the remote workers incentive program the governor pushed last year. Twenty or so have been already been approved for payments that average $4,000. The payments mostly cover moving expenses that aren't paid by the employer.