Vt. lawmakers take aim at teen use of e-cigarettes

Vermont lawmakers are moving to tax and regulate e-cigarettes. The House passed a bill to tax them at the same rate as cigarettes and is considering another bill to ban online sales. Another effort could raise the purchase age of tobacco and nicotine products to 21.

For years, the Legislature has resisted efforts to treat e-cigarettes like other tobacco products, but a spike in teen use has turned the tide and has bills sailing through the Statehouse.

"There's been an 80 percent increase in high school kids using e-cigarettes," said Rep. Jessica Brumsted, D-Shelburne, who presented that startling number for her House colleagues Tuesday prior to a nearly unanimous vote to ban online sales of e-cigarettes. "That's just unheard of when over the last 10 years we've been going in the other direction."

She says there are more than 7,500 flavors of e-cigarettes and some, like chocolate or bubblegum, appeal to teens. "We've been proud of our efforts and then all of the sudden e-cigarettes came in -- boom," Brumsted said.

Last month, the House voted 134 to six to enact a 92 percent tax on e-cigarettes, the same as regular cigarettes. Soon, they'll consider raising the smoking age to 21. It's a three-pronged approach to keep kids from using tobacco.

The Legislature's youngest member, 21-year-old Rep. Patrick Seymour, R-Sutton, is among the small number of members to oppose all three measures. "As the youngest member I think that people can be trusted, but they need to be watched, but it's not our job," he said. It's the job of parents, he says, to keep their kids from using tobacco and nicotine. "I don't think it should be the government doing it. I think that parents ought to have the responsibility to watch their children."

When it comes to raising the age, Seymour says the government should pick one age for adulthood and stick with it. "It ought to be uniform. If everyone wants it to be 21, raise the voting age to 21. Fine," he said.

The bills appear to be on a smooth path to passage this year and Brumsted says that will help keep Vermont children healthier. "We don't know what kind of damage that's having to our kids' lungs, but it's clearly not a good thing, and so we've got to try and stop this quickly," she said.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott helped end the blockage against such measures when he included the e-cigarette tax in his own budget plan.