Vt. lawmakers to hold public hearing on fossil fuel infrastructure ban

Vermont lawmakers say they'll hold a public hearing on banning future fossil fuel infrastructure.

Lawmakers have faced heavy pressure this year from activists to pursue policies that fight climate change. But lawmakers so far have taken few steps to address it.

A group of activists walked from Middlebury to the Statehouse this week seeking action.

House Energy and Technology Committee Chairman Tim Briglin says his committee will hold the public on April 23 from 5-7 p.m. to allow Vermonters to share their thoughts.

"We've heard from a lot of citizens who typically don't have the opportunity during the workday to come into a hearing room and testify. Have literally heard from scores if not hundreds of people and want to give them an opportunity to be heard, as well," said Briglin, D-Thetford.

Bills that would ban new fossil fuel infrastructure did not meet legislative deadlines to advance this year but could be acted on next year.